Norfolk Botanical Garden presents 'Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea'

Norfolk Botanical Garden is hosting a national art exhibit created from beach trash. It is happening in an effort to save the sea from plastic.

NORFOLK, Va. — A national exhibit that features huge sculptures of aquatic life made from beach waste will be displayed in the Hampton Roads area.

Norfolk Botanical Garden announced that it would be hosting the 'Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea' exhibit starting on Saturday, June 5.

“Washed Ashore illustrates the plastic pollution problem in a surprisingly fun way that inspires us to take action. Thankfully, Clean the Bay Day and other local programs offer great opportunities to pitch in for healthier waterways,” said Chesapeake Bay Foundation Hampton Roads Director Christy Everett. “We’re grateful for our partnership with Norfolk Botanical Garden, a longstanding leader in environmental stewardship.”

As part of the display, there will be a custom-made eagle that was created by artist Angela Haseltine Pozzi with the help of the community. NBG said the eagle was made from trash collected from Coastal Virginia beaches.

There will be a menhaden being held in the talons of the eagle display, which is scheduled to arrive later in the summer.

'Washed Ashore' was created in an effort to bring attention to the plastic pollution found in oceans, it is part of a global movement. Health experts said they predict that by 2050 there could be more plastic in the ocean than fish.

NBG said it partnered with Chesapeake Bay Foundation in the virtual Clean the Bay Day that is set to end Saturday.

