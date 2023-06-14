Volunteers to install 'living shoreline' of oyster castles and marsh grasses in Portsmouth

Living shorelines are made up of hundreds of oyster shells and marsh grasses. They help protect waterfront properties from erosion and reduce water pollution.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On Thursday, volunteers with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Elizabeth River Project will install a "living shoreline" in Portsmouth.

Unlike bulkheads and other hard structures, living shorelines can grow over time and provide numerous environmental benefits like pollution reduction, improved water quality, slowed coastal erosion, and attracting wildlife.

Thursday's project will build a 718-foot shoreline of oyster castles and marsh grasses at a private home on Linnet Lane in Portsmouth.