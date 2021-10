A tweet from the fire department said their medical teams were giving someone there a health evaluation.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue teams were at the scene of a possible chemical exposure on QVC Drive Monday afternoon.

A tweet from the fire department said their medical teams were giving someone there a health evaluation.

Photos they shared show a fire truck outside of the QVC distribution center on that road.

They didn't say what kind of chemical could have been released there.

This is a developing story.