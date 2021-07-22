Virginia legislators, climate justice advocates seek federal funds for clean transportation

Virginia lawmakers and advocates met in Hampton Roads, campaigning for a transportation infrastructure plan bill approval.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A campaign for clean transportation is rolling out across the country with some lawmakers pushing for more electric transportation.

One of the stops in this national drive to lower emissions was in Virginia Beach on Thursday.

“Act Now on Climate," shouted Virginia legislators and climate justice advocates, standing in front of an electric school bus.

The group met in Virginia Beach calling for Congress to pass President Joe Biden’s proposed infrastructure plan and use federal funds for clean transportation.

“Investments in clean transportation infrastructure -- and we want that included in the final bill that passes," said Virginia State Sen. Jennifer McClellan.

McClellan said passing a federal bill would help money reach cities at a local level.

“Just having the federal government make investments in that infrastructure helps our localities and helps ensure that no community gets left behind," McClellan said.

Climate advocate organizations like Moms Clean Air Force and Mothers Out Front are also fighting to see more electric schools buses on the roads.

“Having these electric school buses reducing the amount of CO2 that your child is breathing in, It reduces the carcinogens that are in the air, and who doesn’t want clean buses for their children?" said Kim Sudderth. She's the organizing manager for Mothers Out Front Virginia.

“If you think about it, buses run about on average 80 miles a day. This bus, on one charge alone, will do 100 to 120 miles," said Blue Bird Corporation Executive Director of Electric Sales, Albert Burleigh.