Virginia Senate votes down Gov. Youngkin's environmental Cabinet pick

Democrats who narrowly control the Virginia Senate have voted unanimously against approving former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Cabinet.

The party-line vote in the chamber Tuesday was 21-19.

Youngkin nominated Wheeler to be Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources. Wheeler is a former coal lobbyist who led the EPA during the administration of former President Donald Trump and oversaw rollbacks of environmental protections implemented under former President Barack Obama.

His nomination was met with stiff resistance from environmental groups, Democrats, and EPA employees.

Tuesday's action isn't necessarily the end of the line for the issue. The resolution still needs a final procedural vote in the Senate before it moves to the GOP-controlled House, which could push for changes.

A spokesperson for Youngkin didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.