The next generation: Welding students tour future site of wind energy facility in Portsmouth

Students visited the future site of the nation's first blade coating facility, which will be a $200 million investment, according to a news release.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Students learning welding skills across Hampton Roads were able to learn more about how they can apply what they learn to the offshore wind industry on Tuesday.

More than 60 students from Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk and Suffolk in career technical education programs participated in "Wind Energy Rocks 2" at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal.

That will be the future site of the nation's first blade coating facility, which will be a $200 million investment, according to a news release.

Students were able to get inside tours of the process, as well as have the opportunity for open discussions with different further education programs and energy officials.

"We must treat these young people like superstars," said Shawn Avery, director of the Hampton Roads Workforce Council. "Picking them up at their schools and introducing them to the future of offshore wind manufacturing and our maritime industry is one way to do it."

The inaugural "Wind Energy Rocks" event happened in April 2021. It hopes to continue to encourage growth in the industry for future leaders.

"Having the VPA, the Workforce Council, Dominion Energy, Accelerate, Centura and CTE leadership in four cities come together like this for the benefit of young people makes such a powerful statement," said Joel Rubin, director of the WINDSdays campaign.