Saw a pink cloud? It came from a rocket launch

NORFOLK, Va. — You may have noticed an unusual, pinkish cloud hanging in the sky Wednesday evening.

The cause of the cloud? It was the payload for a sounding rocket that launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore.

The rocket flew up to the edge of the atmosphere and released a small amount of vapor into the near-vacuum of space. NASA said it was only about the equivalent of two BBQ grill propane tanks and that the colorful vapor is completely harmless.

The mist was visible for a total of about 20 minutes before dissipating.

NASA said the purpose of the scientific experiment was to study ionization in space, just beyond the reaches of Earth’s atmosphere.