Gov. Northam announces $722M for broadband internet in Virginia. Here's how it helps Hampton Roads.

Virginia will invest more than $722 million to expand broadband internet access across the state, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday.

The funding is coming from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI), a state program that seeks to extend broadband service to underserved areas, and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

According to Northam's office, the funding will support 35 projects in 70 Virginia localities, connecting over 278,000 households, businesses, and community anchor institutions (e.g., schools and libraries) to high-speed internet.

The projects were selected through a competitive process that evaluated each project on certain factors, including the demonstrated need and benefit for the community. This year, VATI got 57 applications from 84 Virginia localities that partnered with 25 internet service providers.

Northam said the funding will put Virginia on track to be one of the first states to achieve universal broadband access.

“Broadband access impacts every facet of our daily lives, from education to business to health care,” Northam said in a news release. “It’s a necessity for navigating today’s digital world, and this new funding will close Virginia’s digital divide with universal broadband by 2024.”

Here's where the funding will go in the Hampton Roads area:

City of Suffolk, Isle of Wight and Southampton Counties

The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission and Charter Communications are getting $21,120,053 to build fiber broadband to 12,223 unserved locations.

Eastern Shore

The Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority is getting $12,310,777 to build fiber broadband to 11,091 unserved locations in Accomack and Northampton Counties.

Chesapeake