NORFOLK, Va. — It's become an annual tradition: ringing in the new year with higher tolls at some of our bridges and tunnels.

Beginning January 1, 2020, we're now paying more at the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge, as well as the Downtown and Midtown tunnels.

For the tunnels during peak hours, from 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Monday through Friday:

Rates for E-ZPass passenger vehicles will increase from $2.20 in 2019 to $2.33 in 2020.

Rates for pay-by-plate customers will increase from $5.76 to $6.02.

During all other (non-peak) hours, including holidays and weekends:

Rates for E-ZPass passenger vehicles will increase from $1.79 in 2019 to $1.85 in 2020.

Rates for pay-by-plate customers will increase from $5.35 to $5.54.

For the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge:

E-ZPass drivers of passenger vehicles, mopeds and motorcycles are debited $2.55 for each crossing from their valid prepaid account.

Pay-by-Plate customers are invoiced by mail at $5.45 per trip approximately 30 days after travel in a two-axle passenger vehicle. An E-ZPass incentive continues to be offered for Pay-by-Plate drivers who convert to the prepaid account before the payment due date on their initial invoice.

The toll rate for all vehicles with 3 or more axles (including cars with trailers) starts at $5.55 per crossing and may increase based on the time of travel and method of payment. Peak hours are 5:30 - 9:00 a.m. and 2:30 - 7:00 p.m. on weekdays. Off-peak rates apply during all other weekday hours, weekends and select federal holidays (New Year's Day, Memorial Day, July 4th/Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day). Additional fees apply to Pay-by-Plate transactions.

The cheapest way through the tolls is if you have a valid E-ZPass account. For more information, visit the Elizabeth River Tunnels website.

