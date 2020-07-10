All northbound lanes at Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel to close this weekend

VDOT is advising motorists to use the James River Bridge or the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel as alternate routes.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The City of Suffolk is warning drivers to expect heavier traffic this weekend along the Route 17/Bridge Road corridor as VDOT plans to close all northbound lanes of the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel for paving.

VDOT is scheduled to close all northbound lanes of I-664 of the bridge-tunnel as early as Friday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. The lanes will reopen Monday, Oct. 12 by 5 p.m. The schedule can change depending on the weather.

The City of Suffolk says crews will have detours in place during the road closure.

