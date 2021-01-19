DMV makes pandemic adjustments for people moving from Va., juveniles getting licenses

Virginia's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) made some changes Tuesday to allow for drivers to get licenses in safe, socially-distant ways.

The first change is for juveniles getting first-time driver's licenses.

Traditionally, people under the age of 18 get their licenses in a courtroom ceremony with other juveniles - now, with the pandemic, the DMV is working to mail out licenses in areas where courts are not meeting for ceremonies.

Secondly, during the state of emergency, the DMV is allowing some driver's education courses to offer the "end-of-course driver’s education test" online.

People who are moving out of state used to have 30 days before their Virginia driver's license would be canceled. Now, they will have 90 days, in case they run into pandemic-related delays getting new credentials.