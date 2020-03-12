Enrollment begins for the 2021 Tunnel Toll Relief Program

This program is for low-income residents of Norfolk and Portsmouth who use the Downtown and Midtown tunnels.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Enrollment is now underway for the 2021 Tunnel Toll Relief Program.

This program is for residents of Norfolk and Portsmouth who use the Downtown and Midtown tunnels. To qualify, you must earn less than $30,000 a year. You'll also need to have or open a Virginia E-ZPass account.

The deadline to enroll is February 13, with the toll relief taking effect on March 1.

To apply, go to the E-ZPass customer service center in Norfolk or Portsmouth.

Make sure you bring proof of residency and proof of income.

One of the following is required for proof of residency:

Driver’s license

Utility, telephone, or cable bill

Checking or savings account statement

Property tax bill

Mortgage or proof of homeownership

Rental contract

Military documentation confirming residency

One of the following is required for proof of income:

W-2

1099-MISC

One month of pay stubs

IRS 1040

Employer’s statement

Self-declaration of no income

If you're approved, then after eight trips through the Downtown or Midtown tunnels in a month, a 75-cent refund is credited to your E-ZPass account for the remainder of the month.

If you're currently enrolled in the toll relief program, you must re-enroll to continue receiving benefits for 2021.