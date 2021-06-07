Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel lanes reopen after head-on collision involving three vehicles; multiple injuries

Multiple injuries have been reported. The northbound and southbound lanes are back open to traffic.

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — All lanes have opened back up at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel after a head-on collision involving three vehicles happened Monday morning.

The crash happened around 11:20 a.m., according to an official with the CBBT. Multiple injuries have been reported.

Officials say a southbound SUV struck the western wall of the tunnel twice before it veered into the north bound line.

The SUV struck a minivan head on, causing a sedan to run into the back of the van.

Two of the hurt people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Medics were on the scene treating the others whose injuries were minor.