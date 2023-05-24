Traffic Alert: Overturned tractor-trailer on I-64 in Williamsburg

All three lanes of traffic are closed, including the off-ramp to Exit 242, but vehicles are being allowed to pass through on the left shoulder.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — An overturned tractor-trailer is causing traffic issues for drivers on Interstate 64 in Williamsburg, Virginia State Police said.

The accident happened on westbound I-64, near the Humelsine Parkway exit (Exit 242A).

For a time, all three lanes of traffic were closed, including the off-ramp to Exit 242. As of 10:30 a.m., the two left-most lanes had reopened, but one lane and the off-ramp exit remained shut down.

State police said no other vehicles were involved in the accident. There's no word on if there are any injuries or what might have caused the semi to overturn.