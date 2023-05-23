168 Bypass Bridge in Chesapeake fully reopens after just a week of repair work

On May 12, a spud barge struck the underside of the 168 Bypass Bridge. Officials originally expected the repair work to take "several weeks to a month."

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Repairs are finished after a damaged bridge caused traffic headaches for drivers in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake for more than a week.

On May 12, a spud barge struck the underside of the 168 Bypass Bridge on the Chesapeake Expressway, damaging one of the bridge girders, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Lane closures infuriated drivers but luckily, the city said two southbound lanes reopened on Wednesday.

The City of Chesapeake tweeted that after a final inspection Wednesday morning, Public Works reopened all lanes of travel around 11:30 a.m.

Last week, city officials didn't have a concrete timeline on how long the repair could take. Repairs were estimated to cost around $750,000 and they originally expected repairs could take weeks... or longer.