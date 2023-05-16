Damaged bridge causes 'infuriating' traffic backup in Chesapeake

A spud barge struck the underside of the 168 Bypass Bridge on the Chesapeake Expressway, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A damaged bridge is still causing traffic headaches for drivers in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake.

City leaders said it could take weeks before the bridge is repaired.

On Friday, a spud barge struck the underside of the 168 Bypass Bridge on the Chesapeake Expressway, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Whitney Gibson calls the whole situation infuriating and hundreds of comments on Facebook echo that feeling.

People are saying they’ve been stuck in traffic leading onto that bridge for hours and seeing congestion even when they try to take a detour.

Gibson drove her regular route earlier this week when she saw a stream of brake lights ahead of her.

"I didn’t realize what the backup was. I thought it was an accident," she said.

After the barge hit the underside of the bridge, inspectors determined it was safe to drive on, but then over the weekend, the city closed one southbound lane while engineers checked the bridge.

Even days later, it's still causing problems for drivers.

"It’s about 30 minutes for me to travel from my house to my job out in Suffolk and just coming home today, it tripled my commute time," said Gibson.

She said even alternate routes are congested.

"It’s so backed up every direction you take," she said. "I think everybody’s number one question is, ‘What’s the game plan?’"

Tuesday afternoon, city leaders say they’re still determining weight restrictions while they make repairs.

City leaders say because fixing a bridge of this kind is going to take specialized professionals who will likely need to travel from out of state, the repair could take several weeks. Though, they note contractors are already working on design plans.

City leaders say more information on changes to the traffic plan, including the potential to reopen the second lane at certain times, will be released as they are able.

"You’re just sitting and, you know, it makes you wonder, especially with the Centerville Bridge, with that closure coming up tomorrow, it seems like the city would maybe push that back a week or two...until they could get this one resolved," said Gibson.

Gibson and city leaders are warning of other potential backups as the Centerville Turnpike Bridge closes for 24 hours so crews can work on a scheduled water main project.

That bridge will be closed from Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. to Thursday at 8:00 p.m.

"It can’t stay like this. There’s just no way," Gibson said.

On the city's FAQ page on the incident, they say the city will ask the U.S. Coast Guard to reevaluate the height restriction on this bridge to prevent this from happening again.