Lanes closed after 2 car crashes on I-64 in Hampton

As of 1 p.m., VSP said there is only one traffic lane open.

HAMPTON, Va. — There's only one lane open on I-64 westbound after two separate car crashes Tuesday.

According to Virginia State Police, the first crash happened just before 11 a.m. State police say Natalie Brown, 18, failed to move over during a lane closure and drove into a truck.

VSP said the truck flipped; the driver has minor injuries. Brown was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She is charged with reckless driving and failure to yield to lane closure.

The second crash happened just 30 minutes later when two cars collided at the 262 mile-marker. VSP said this crash was minor.