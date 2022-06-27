Part of Newtown Road in Virginia Beach blocked for police activity

x
Credit: Alexey Novikov - stock.adobe.com
File image of a police car light bar in action

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Part of Newtown Road in Virginia Beach was blocked off for police activity Monday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the city's dispatch said there were officers in the area of Newtown Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard. That's near Sentara Leigh Hospital and the Allure 30/30 nightclub.

The spokeswoman couldn't say what the officers were doing there, but said police would be sharing more details about the situation shortly.

The incident started a few minutes before 4:30 p.m.

By about 5:45 p.m., the road was still closed there. For the time being, if you're driving through Virginia Beach, make plans to detour around that area.

