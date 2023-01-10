NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly I-64 party bus crash in York County

Three passengers died from their injuries. The two vehicle operators survived, and the rest of the passengers were treated for various injuries.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report Tuesday on the deadly party bus crash that happened on I-64 in York County in mid-December.

The report details how NTSB investigators believe the crash unfolded while noting that an investigation is ongoing, and that the information could change.

According to the report, on Dec. 16 around 1:38 a.m., a medium-sized bus owned by Futrell’s Party Adventures was traveling in the far-right lane of I-64 eastbound. The driver and about 23 passengers were inside at the time.

The vehicle was advertised as a “party bus," featuring limousine-style seating allowing passengers to face each other.

At the same time, a truck tractor was also traveling in the eastbound far-right lane on I-64 behind the bus while pulling a semitrailer.

The report said the truck-tractor approached the bus at a fast speed, colliding with the rear. The crash destroyed the bus' passenger compartment and ejected several passengers.

Three passengers died from their injuries. Both vehicle operators survived, and the rest of the passengers were treated for various injuries.