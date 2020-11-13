Part of Copeland Road in Suffolk washes out in flood - closed for repairs

The city said this area of the road would be closed from November 13 for about a week, as crews worked to repair the storm damage.

SUFFOLK, Va. — After heavy rains pummeled Suffolk on Thursday, an area in the 1900 block of Copeland Road was washed out.

That's between Whaleyville Boulevard and North Liberty Spring Road.

"Public Works crews will need to allow time for the swamp upstream of the road to drain down before making the repairs," wrote a spokesperson.

There's a detour set up, but drivers should plan on delays when traveling that route for the time being.