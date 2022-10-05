Part of NC 12 on OBX closed due to ocean overwash

The road is closed between Rodanthe and the Marc Basnight Bridge, which connects Bodie and Hatteras Islands.

RODANTHE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said part of NC Highway 12 on the Outer Banks is closed due to ocean overwash Tuesday morning.

The road is closed between Rodanthe and the Marc Basnight Bridge, which connects Bodie and Hatteras Islands. People on Hatteras Island are encouraged to avoid driving on NC 12.

NCDOT said overwash could occur on NC 12 through at least Wednesday evening. A coastal flood warning remains in effect from Duck to Buxton through Thursday morning.

According to NCDOT, ocean overwash is most likely to occur within several hours of high tide, and flooding could become progressively more impactful with each high tide cycle over the next few days.