NORFOLK, Va. — A person was killed in a vehicle crash on Princess Anne Road in Norfolk early Saturday morning.

The Norfolk Police Department said the incident happened in the 1300 block of East Princess Anne Road around 2 a.m. That's near Booker T. Washington High School.

According to police, it was a single-vehicle crash and the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The person hasn't been identified.