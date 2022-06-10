1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with semi-truck

The person in the hospital is considered to have life-threatening injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — One person is dead and another person is injured after a crash in Newport News Friday afternoon.

Newport News police responded to a call shortly before noon Friday at the 100 block of Yorktown Road.

Upon arrival, officers found one person dead and one person with life-threatening injuries following a collision with a semi-truck, the department said.

The semi-truck driver was uninjured. The names of the people involved were unknown as of 3 p.m. Friday.

Investigators found that the semi-truck was traveling north on Yorktown Road when it collided with an SUV that was traveling south on Yorktown road at a high speed, police said.

Yorktown Road is closed between Jefferson Avenue and Chelsea Place as a result of the crash.