Shore Drive accident leaves one dead in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department was on the scene of a fatal car accident Wednesday afternoon, at the intersection of Shore Drive and First Court Road.

A representative from dispatch said the first calls about the crash came in at 2:11 p.m.

The department tweeted that there was only one car involved in the crash.

Officials didn't share the circumstances that likely lead to the accident, or share any information about the person who died.

The tweet did say that there were lane closures on Shore Drive and the surrounding areas, and that there might be delays for some time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is shared by police.