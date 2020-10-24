Three people die, another seriously hurt in Norfolk crash on East Princess Anne

Police have not yet publicly identified the three people who died in the accident. Investigators have also not said what could have caused the crash.

NORFOLK, Va. — Friday night, just before 11:30 p.m., the Norfolk Police Department said they were on the scene of a single-vehicle crash that left three people dead and one woman seriously hurt.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 5300 block of East Princess Anne Road.

In its tweet, the department said the surviving woman was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The department asked that people avoid that segment of Princess Anne Road while they respond to the situation.