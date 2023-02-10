VDOT holding information meeting on multi-million dollar intersection projects near Naval Station Norfolk

The Virginia Department of Transportation is holding an information meeting Wednesday night to share what’s in the works.

NORFOLK, Va. — Two new multi-million dollar projects on the horizon aim to assist naval operations while relieving traffic congestion near Naval Station Norfolk.

Project leaders said the plans for two new intersections could ease traffic flow in the future near Naval Station Norfolk and Hampton Boulevard.

“A benefit to three groups,” said VDOT Project Manager Frank Fabian. “The Navy, the port authority, and the city because it draws traffic off the major roadways of Hampton boulevard so it doesn’t back things up.”

Virginia Department of Transportation project manager Frank Fabian said crews will first work on the fully-funded $24.5 million Western Intersection project. Construction is set to start in 2026.

“It is going to convert an off ramp from the intermodal connector into a bidirectional facility,” Fabian said. “And it will make connectivity to Seabee Road, Hampton Boulevard, as well as the naval pass office and their commercial vehicle inspection station, as well as assisting getting to their gate 5 and gate 6.”

The Eastern Intersection Project is in its early design stages, but once constructed, Fabian said it will help naval personnel get around quicker. It still needs funding, with a $109 million price tag.

And good news for drivers, the plans have construction for both projects taking place off public roads.

“While we are under construction that will have a lane closure here or there or wherever,” Fabian said. “The Navy is in complete agreement with that and they provided us a series of times and dates which are acceptable to do so.”

People can get a closer look at both project designs tomorrow at Sewell Point Elementary School from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

VDOT Project managers said if you can’t make it to the meeting tomorrow night, you can still send in your comments on the plans until October 14.

They ask people to send them to Frank Fabian, P.E., Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 7511 Burbage Drive, Suffolk, VA 23435, or via email to Frank.Fabian@VDOT.Virginia.gov. Please reference “Air Terminal Interchange – Western Intersection Comment” or “Air Terminal Interchange – Eastern Intersection Comment” in the subject line.