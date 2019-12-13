NORFOLK, Va. — VDOT Crews are ready for whatever the winter weather brings them.

"We expect the worst. So we'll prepare for the worst and hope for the best," said Joe Lomax, Interstate Maintenance Manager with VDOT Hampton Roads.

Crews were warming up trucks and equipment at their station in Norfolk to warm them ahead of any storms.

The Norfolk station is just one location where trucks are kept. VDOT has more than 470 trucks and other equipment ready to clear snow and ice throughout Hampton Roads.

"We've calibrated all of our equipment. We've reviewed the routes. We've built our snow plans and finalized all of those," said Brian Mosier, Hampton Roads Infrastructure Manager.

The organization has also set aside $10 million for Hampton Roads this season. VDOT has such a large budget for the area because they said there are several challenges during a snowstorm.

"One of the significant things within our district is a large number of bridges and structures that we have over open water and freeze potential of some of those areas," said Mosier.

If the area gets hit with a snowstorm, VDOT will prioritize clearing interstates and primary roads first with a goal to have all state-roads passable within 48 hours of the end of storm.

"Our trucks are trying to get to these areas so that they can make them safe for the public," Lomax explained. "We would just ask the public to be aware of that, to have patience, and give these guys space."

For the first time, VDOT is partnering with the Waze Traffic App. The app will tell drivers in realtime when a road has not been plowed and should be avoided with a new snow warning feature.

Clearing the snow and ice quickly is the organization's biggest concern.

VDOT has 24,809 tons of salt, 18,136 tons of sand, and 168,400 tons of salt brine stored throughout Hampton Roads.

If Hampton Roads does get hit with a major winter storm, VDOT said it's prepared to bring in extra help, equipment and materials to keep drivers safe.

