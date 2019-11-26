VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More shoppers, earlier sunsets, distractions, and robbers could make parking lots a little more risky during the holiday season.

AAA Tidewater Virginia is warning customers about the increased hazards in parking lots.

“Stay focused, pay attention and be aware of all the hazards crowded parking lots this holiday season,” said Georjeane Blumling, vice president of Public Affairs for AAA Tidewater Virginia. “A moment of distraction or poor judgment by shoppers in a rush can lead to unfortunate situations during what should be a festive time of year.”

AAA said that 20 percent of all collisions in parking lots often lead to expensive insurance claims for vehicle damage or hitting a pedestrian.

Auto Club insurance claims data shows that two of the days with the highest number of auto claims occur during this time of year—the day before Thanksgiving and the Friday before Christmas.

To avoid a parking lot collision, the Auto Club recommends drivers:

Be aware of the hazards around you in a parking lot, including pedestrians and moving vehicles

Don't Drive Intexticated. While searching for a parking spot, don't make phone calls, read or send texts and emails, use social media or take photos or videos

Drive slowly and obey all traffic and directional signs

Avoid "short-cuts" such as cutting across parking lanes and rows of parking spots

Watch for pedestrians and other vehicles when slowly backing up

Be extra alert for small children, pets, and parents pushing baby strollers in parking lots

Turn on your headlights, even in the daylight and especially when driving through dark parking garages

To avoid being locked out of vehicles drivers should:

Never leave car keys or key fob inside the vehicle’s passenger compartment even when helping a passenger or child into the vehicle

Stay focused. Don't become distracted while getting in-or-out of your vehicle in the parking lot

Exit your vehicle with your car keys or key fob in hand and use the key fob security system to lock doors

Place car keys or key fob in your pocket or purse when stowing or unloading packages in the trunk

Always double-check you have keys in your hand, pocket or purse before exiting vehicle or before closing trunk

To prevent auto crimes of opportunity this season vehicle owners should: