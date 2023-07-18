Breeze Airways flights to Fort Myers, Florida from Norfolk begin Nov. 2

Starting Nov. 2, flights will be available for winter and spring seasonal service and operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

NORFOLK, Va. — People in Hampton Roads will soon have another option to travel to Florida.

The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways announced that it is launching nonstop flights to Fort Myers from Norfolk International Airport starting Nov. 2.

The flights will be available for winter and spring seasonal service and operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

Tickets start at $49 one way if they're bought by July 24, the company said in a news release.

Fort Myers joins a slate of other destinations that the airline offers from Norfolk, including Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Jacksonville, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Islip-Long Island, New York; Los Angeles, California; and New Orleans, Louisiana.