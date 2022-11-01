Gangway for bigger cruise ships being built at Nauticus in Norfolk

Larger, more modern cruise ships will be able to set sail from Nauticus, including the Carnival Magic, which is around 1,000 feet long.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from April 2021.

Nauticus is starting construction of a $2.6 million cruise ship gangway, the passage people use to board, ahead of a busy cruise season next year.

Construction on the gangway is expected to finish in mid-November. It will allow larger, more modern cruise ships to set sail from Nauticus, including the Carnival Magic, a 1,000-foot-long ship that can accommodate nearly 3,700 people.

According to Nauticus, the new boarding system comes as more than 180,000 cruise ship passengers are expected in 2022.

The gangway was designed by the Swedish company, Seawing PBB, and arrived aboard the vessel M/V Sluisgracht on Oct. 6. Stephen E. Kirkland, Nauticus’ executive director, said next year will be a "game-changer" for its cruise ship program.

“Not only will we begin our five-year partnership with Carnival, we’ll also welcome 25 ships from Norwegian Cruise Line, representing the largest port-of-call commitment ever for Norfolk," Kirkland said.