Norfolk to Nashville | Breeze Airways to start one-stop flights to Music City

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is about flight costs expected to drop. It aired on July 27.

For those in Hampton Roads who love country music, Nashville hot chicken and pedal taverns, saddle up and brace yourself for this news.

The low-cost Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will offer one-stop flights between Norfolk and Nashville, Tennessee, starting Nov. 2.

The flights will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays with one stop between Norfolk International Airport and Nashville International Airport but no plane change.

Airfares start at $39 if you book a reservation before Aug. 16 for travel by Feb. 14, 2023, according to a news release from the company.

Breeze's service to Music City is the latest option for those flying out of Hampton Roads for a vacation. The airline also offers flights to:

Long Island, New York

Westchester County, New York

West Palm Beach, Florida

Charleston, South Carolina

Tampa, Florida

New Orleans, Louisiana

Columbus, Ohio

Hartford, Connecticut

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Providence, Rhode Island

So, if you're ready to pack up some cowboy boots and hit up a honky tonk along Nashville's Broadway, you can book a reservation to get there on Breeze's website.

If Nashville isn't your destination of choice, visit Norfolk International Airport's website to see where else you can fly. You can also fly out of Newport News - Williamsburg Airport.

