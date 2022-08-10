Norfolk to Nashville | Breeze Airways to start one-stop flights to Music City

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is about flight costs expected to drop. It aired on July 27.
For those in Hampton Roads who love country music, Nashville hot chicken and pedal taverns, saddle up and brace yourself for this news.
The low-cost Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will offer one-stop flights between Norfolk and Nashville, Tennessee, starting Nov. 2.
The flights will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays with one stop between Norfolk International Airport and Nashville International Airport but no plane change.
Airfares start at $39 if you book a reservation before Aug. 16 for travel by Feb. 14, 2023, according to a news release from the company.
Breeze's service to Music City is the latest option for those flying out of Hampton Roads for a vacation. The airline also offers flights to:
- Long Island, New York
- Westchester County, New York
- West Palm Beach, Florida
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Tampa, Florida
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Columbus, Ohio
- Hartford, Connecticut
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Providence, Rhode Island
So, if you're ready to pack up some cowboy boots and hit up a honky tonk along Nashville's Broadway, you can book a reservation to get there on Breeze's website.
If Nashville isn't your destination of choice, visit Norfolk International Airport's website to see where else you can fly. You can also fly out of Newport News - Williamsburg Airport.
Got the window seat on a plane out of Norfolk?
If you flying in or out of Hampton Roads and have an awesome view from the plane, be sure to text your pictures to (757) 628-6200 or submit them through the 13News Now app.