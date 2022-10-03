Norfolk International Airport had increase in guns caught by TSA officers in 2021

Officers said they found 23 guns at security checkpoints in Norfolk last year, some of which were loaded.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk International Airport nears the top of Virginia’s list for most guns caught by airport security in 2021.

Barely into March, Transportation Security Administration officers at Norfolk International Airport said they caught three guns in people’s luggage.

“Obviously TSA is doing their job which is incredible," said business traveler John Williams.

Williams was shocked to hear that people are trying to pack their guns into carry-on luggage.

“Who in their right mind would bring a gun to the airport? That concerns me, the stupidity," said Williams.

Last year, Norfolk International Airport had the second-highest number of guns caught out of all Virginia airports. TSA officers said they found 23 guns at security checkpoints in Norfolk, some of which were loaded.

“The most common excuse we hear is 'I forgot I had my firearm with me.' You know it’s interesting to me that I'm pretty sure they know where their mobile phone is, their car keys and their wallet, just not their deadly weapon," said TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

Farbstein said it's important to read the rules before bringing your gun or any weapon to the airport.

“If you are bringing something like this, you may not have any nefarious plans but you don’t know about the guy next to you. Or perhaps you’re going through your knapsack or your handbag or whatever and that passenger next to you or flight attendant sees it that could cause a panic on the plane," said Farbstein.

Farbstein wants to remind passengers how to safely travel with their guns.

“Make sure the firearm is unloaded, that it's packed in a hard-sided case, that it’s locked and taken to the airline check-in counter, the airline will make sure the gun travels in the belly of the plane. That’s the bottom line," said Farbstein.

Farbstein said getting caught with a weapon in your luggage could cost up to $10,000 in fines and or jail time.