Breeze Airways adds four new low-cost flights out of Norfolk International Airport

Travelers can take nonstop trips from Norfolk to Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Savannah and Los Angeles, with some prices as low as $50.

NORFOLK, Va. — Breeze Airways, the new low-fare airline from JetBlue founder David Neeleman, is adding 35 new routes across 10 new cities from coast-to-coast this summer. Leaders with Breeze Airways announced Tuesday morning the company is adding four new destinations from Norfolk International Airport:

Jacksonville, FL starts May 27

Los Angeles, CA starts June 30

Savannah, GA starts July 1

Las Vegas, NV starts August 4

Breeze Airways has nine existing routes out of Norfolk, and will now fly to 13 cities. The airline started its service locally in May 2021.

Douglas Stisher is a frequent flyer and has traveled to Providence, Rhode Island and Charleston, South Carolina through Breeze Airways. Hearing about the airline's new destinations has him ready to book another flight.

“I’m looking forward to LA, LAX because we fly out there every year,” he said.

HAPPENING NOW: @BreezeAirways has announced it will expand its service at @NorfolkAirport adding four new nonstop flights at a low cost to travelers.



The company will now fly from Norfolk to 13 cities.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/Q9etIMhiow — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) March 8, 2022

New flights out of Norfolk cost as low as $50 dollars. David Neeleman, the CEO of Breeze Airways, says the expansion will bring in hundreds of jobs to the city.

“What we bring to our community is the amount of people we’ll bring in will stimulate a lot of jobs,” he said.

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander said Breeze Airways is helping to grow the airport with additional flights this summer.

"I think we’re going to hit another record over 3.9 million passengers traveling safe and affordable across the United States,” Alexander said.