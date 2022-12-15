Cruises coming year-round to Norfolk, beginning in 2025

Officials said that this marks the first year-round cruise service for Virginia’s only cruise ship program.

NORFOLK, Va. — Carnival Cruise Line plans to bring year-round sailings to Nauticus and the City of Norfolk, beginning in 2025.

The weekly cruise service is set to begin on February 18, 2025, and will rotate between 6-day and 8-day sailings to the Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean aboard the 3,000-passenger Carnival Sunshine cruise ship.

"This positions Norfolk as a major destination for visitors from across the country," Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander said in a press release. "It will have a tremendous economic impact on this region."

The itineraries now open include:

Bahamas Sailings

Six-day cruise to Bimini, Nassau, Freeport

Six-day cruise to Nassau, Half Moon Cay, Freeport

Eastern Caribbean Sailings

Eight-day cruise to Amber Cove, Grand Turk, Princess Cays

Eight-day cruise to Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk, Amber Cove

Vacation sales through May of 2025 are now available, with additional 2025 dates and itineraries to be announced next year.

Last month, officials with the City of Norfolk and Carnival announced the cruise line was extending its service to a six-month period from May through October in 2023, offering four to 10-day voyages aboard the Carnival Magic.

However, sailings out of Norfolk will be paused in 2024 to improve terminal and infrastructure enhancements at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center, in anticipation of the expanded year-round sailings in 2025.