Dept. of Transportation grants $1.35M for Newport News/Williamsburg Airport

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport will get $1.35 million in funding from the Department of Transportation (DOT), U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday.

The funding is a part of DOT's Airport Improvement Program, which provides grants to help plan and develop public-use airports across the country.

According to a news release from Warner and Kaine, the funding will go toward an update to the airport's master plan, which outlines how the airport can meet the aviation needs of the community.

13News Now reached out to airport officials for further clarification on how the funds will be used but didn't hear back by the time this article was published.

The announcement comes as the Newport News airport struggles to attract passengers and airline service.

In April, the low-budget carrier Avelo Airlines ended its service at the airport due to economic and market reasons, just months after launching in October 2022 with flights to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

In a December 2022 meeting, the Peninsula Airport Commission discussed concerns about the lack of enplanements for Avelo and American Airlines, which only offers service to Charlotte. As a result, the airport anticipated a $2.5 million loss.