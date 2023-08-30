Dominion Energy prepares for Idalia impacts in Hampton Roads, northeast North Carolina

NORFOLK, Va. — Dominion Energy is preparing for potential power outages as Hurricane Idalia moves through North Carolina on Wednesday evening and Thursday.
The storm made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 hurricane and is expected to move through the Carolinas as a tropical storm. While Idalia is not going to directly hit Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina, the storm will bring heavy rains, strong winds and possible power outages.
In a news release Wednesday, Dominion said it has moved crew members, vehicles and equipment to the area in response to the storm. The power company also said it is communicating with neighboring utility and contract companies to get additional resources if needed.
Dominion shared some tips for people to be prepared and stay safe before Idalia arrives:
- Download the Dominion Energy mobile app to report power outages. People can also use the company's website or call 866-DOM-HELP.
- Fully charge devices before the storm, including phones, computers and other electronic devices. Using portable batteries is also recommended to extend the power of devices.
- Get your generator ready. Make sure it's fueled, tested and properly connected before the storm arrives. It needs to be operated outside with good ventilation.
- Stay away from downed poles or wires. If they're energized, keep a distance of at least 30 feet away and report them to Dominion by calling 866-DOM-HELP.
- Have an emergency kit, which should include water, non-perishable food, first aid kit, flashlights and more.