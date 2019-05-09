DOWNLOAD: 13News Now App

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — The view from the sky showed the calm before the storm Thursday afternoon in Nags Head, North Carolina.

Luke Carter and Andy Pierrotti, who are journalists reporting for 13News Now, sent up a drone along the coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

There wasn’t any rain yet, but the winds were starting to pick up. A couple wind turbines sitting on top of a pier were spinning furiously.

“We’ve definitely had the house rockin’ and shakin’ a few times,” one Nags Head resident said as she was boarding up her home near the beach. She plans to ride out the storm inside her home. She’s sure parts of it will flood, but she’s more worried about the wind.

Several businesses in the area were working Thursday afternoon to cover their windows and doors with plywood to protect them from whatever Hurricane Dorian brings over the next couple days.

One business summed up the feelings of a lot of residents along the Carolinas, it read ‘DANG IT DORIAN’.

