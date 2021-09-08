The cluster of thunderstorms has an 90% chance of becoming a depression or tropical storm today or tonight.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The tropics have been quiet for a while, but the next named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season could be brewing in the Atlantic. There is a relatively organized clusters of thunderstorms near the Lesser Antilles. It is gradually getting better organized and as the area of low pressure continues to traverse the south central Atlantic moving west- northwest, it could be upgraded to a tropical depression or tropical storm later today. The National Hurricane Center has an 90% chance of development with Potential Tropical Cyclone Six.

The closed circulation is key to upgrading this cluster of storms. It also must have maximum sustained winds of 38 miles per hour or less. If it's winds become stronger than that and it also has that closed low, this area of low pressure could become the 6th named storm of the season: Tropical Storm Fred.

Tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued for portions of the Lesser Antilles, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. A tropical storm watch has been extended to include the Southern Bahamas.