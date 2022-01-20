What's closed for the winter weather in Hampton Roads, North Carolina?

Stay home, if you can. Make sure you check with a business or office to confirm they're open before you leave the house Thursday through Saturday.

NORFOLK, Va. — With much of Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina predicted to get a blanket of snow, organizations around the area are adjusting their hours to keep people safe and at home.

Staying home keeps you safe, and helps crews who are out trying to clear snow and ice off the roads.

This list isn't exhaustive, so make sure you check with a business or office to confirm they're open before you leave the house Thursday through Saturday.

This story is being updated as more closure announcements come in.

Schools

Hampton City Schools and school offices will release two hours early on Jan. 20, and all after-school and evening activities are canceled. The school division is still making a plan for Jan. 21.

Portsmouth Public Schools canceled all after-school activities for Jan. 20.

Newport News Public Schools is closing schools 1.5 hours early on Jan. 20, and canceling after-school activities. Click here for more information.

The York County School Division is releasing students for early dismissal on Jan. 20. After-school activities are canceled. Find more information here.

Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools will have an early release on Jan. 20, and after-school activities are canceled. Get the early release schedule here.

The James City County REC Connect after-school program will be closed on Jan. 20

City/County Government

Chowan County Offices will be closed on Jan. 21

COVID-19 vaccine/testing clinics