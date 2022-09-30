x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Severe Weather

Here's how many people are without power in Hampton Roads

Remember, if you're using a generator, it needs to be kept outside. They give off carbon monoxide gas, which can be deadly.
Credit: Eugene Daniel 13NewsNow

HAMPTON, Va. — As of 10:20 a.m. Friday, there were more than 2,000 power outages in the Hampton Roads area, according to Poweroutage.us

Here's how the outages broke down:

  • Chesapeake: 132
  • Gloucester: 1281
  • Hampton: 1
  • Isle of Wight: 0 
  • James City: 1
  • Mathews County: 576
  • Newport News: 0
  • Norfolk: 292
  • Poquoson: 5
  • Portsmouth: 22
  • Suffolk: 44
  • Surry: 0
  • Virginia Beach: 25
  • Williamsburg: 0
  • York: 0

You can check the outage map here, or to report a power outage at your own home online.

Remember, if you're using a generator, it needs to be kept outside. They give off carbon monoxide, which can be deadly.

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Spokesman for Virginia Beach Public Works explains city's storm preparations

Before You Leave, Check This Out