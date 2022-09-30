Here's how many people are without power in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON, Va. — As of 10:20 a.m. Friday, there were more than 2,000 power outages in the Hampton Roads area, according to Poweroutage.us.
Here's how the outages broke down:
- Chesapeake: 132
- Gloucester: 1281
- Hampton: 1
- Isle of Wight: 0
- James City: 1
- Mathews County: 576
- Newport News: 0
- Norfolk: 292
- Poquoson: 5
- Portsmouth: 22
- Suffolk: 44
- Surry: 0
- Virginia Beach: 25
- Williamsburg: 0
- York: 0
You can check the outage map here, or to report a power outage at your own home online.
Remember, if you're using a generator, it needs to be kept outside. They give off carbon monoxide, which can be deadly.