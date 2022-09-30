Here's how many people are without power in Hampton Roads

Remember, if you're using a generator, it needs to be kept outside. They give off carbon monoxide gas, which can be deadly.

HAMPTON, Va. — As of 10:20 a.m. Friday, there were more than 2,000 power outages in the Hampton Roads area, according to Poweroutage.us.

Here's how the outages broke down:

Chesapeake: 132

Gloucester: 1281

Hampton: 1

Isle of Wight: 0

James City: 1

Mathews County: 576

Newport News: 0

Norfolk: 292

Poquoson: 5

Portsmouth: 22

Suffolk: 44

Surry: 0

Virginia Beach: 25

Williamsburg: 0

York: 0

You can check the outage map here, or to report a power outage at your own home online.