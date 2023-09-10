Hurrah Players to bring 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' to Hampton Roads

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the show reimagines the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk-based theatre company Hurrah Players is bringing "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" to Hampton Roads this month.

The musical will be performed at the Roper Center for Performing Arts in Norfolk on October 13 at 7 p.m., and October 14 and 15 at 2 p.m. The show also comes to the Suffolk Center for Performing Arts on October 22 at 2 p.m.

