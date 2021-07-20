Norfolk festivals returning in person this fall after going virtual during pandemic

The Hope House Foundation says the Stockley Gardens Arts Festival and the Chelsea West Fest are both coming back in person in October.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Hope House Foundation says the annual Stockley Gardens Arts Festival is coming back this fall and it won't be virtual.

It's an in-person event that will be held on Oct.16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Oct.17 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Stockley Gardens Park. That's at the corner of Stockley Gardens and Olney Road in Norfolk.

“Hope House Foundation and the Stockley Gardens Arts Festivals are such a big part of the community that we are thrilled we can all be together again,” said Festival Director Elena Montello. “We look forward to bringing artists, musicians, food and beer vendors and our friends together to support Hope House Foundation and to continue celebrating our truly diverse and inclusive community.”

People can attend this TowneBank-sponsored festival at no cost. There will be over 100 artists, musicians and food vendors on site for the community to enjoy.

Additionally, Hope House said the Chelsea West Fest is also returning in person on Oct. 2 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will be held in the Chelsea District of the city, located at 1200 Boissevain Ave.

The Chelsea West Fest is presenting local makers in the area including hand-made crafts, musicians, beers, food vendors and other products.

For more information on the event, please visit the Stockley Gardens Arts Festival Facebook page or call 757-625-6161.