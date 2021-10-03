Virginia Beach ViBe Creative District seeking artists of color for new murals

The district is looking for Black and Indigenous artists as well as muralists from other cultural backgrounds. Applications are due March 15.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The ViBe Creative District in Virginia Beach just put out a call to artists of color to paint some brand-new murals in a community near the Oceanfront.

The district is seeking artists who are Black, Indigenous or people of other cultural backgrounds are to paint eight murals. These murals will be painted on the identifier sculptures in the 19th Street Neighborhood to promote inclusion in Virginia Beach.

The district will be accepting applications up until March 15. Any artist who applies will need to submit their planned artwork for a mural using this template.

Each artist that is chosen will receive a $1,000 stipend. Artists can also choose between an additional materials reimbursement of $200 or they can buy their paint and supplies on an authorized ViBe account.

Below is the full project timeline:

March 2 - March 15 : Call for artists

: Call for artists March 16 - March 26 : Review of submissions & selections by VB Public Art Commission

: Review of submissions & selections by VB Public Art Commission April 1 : Artists Announced

: Artists Announced April 17- 18 : Artists Paint / rain dates: Apr 24-25

: Artists Paint / rain dates: Apr 24-25 Murals will be on display until October 2021