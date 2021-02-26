FRIDAY FLAVOR: Hummingbird Macarons and Desserts in Norfolk

She has a passion to create delicate desserts, but Kisha Moore has a desire to serve something more important than sweets.

NORFOLK, Va. — Kisha Moore is the owner of Hummingbird Macarons and Desserts. After years of knowing she wanted to go into business, she became a pastry chef, opened Hummingbird ten years ago, and hasn't looked back.

"I want to bake and create. And that side of me, the creative artistic side that combines all those things, that's what drove me," said Moore.

It drove her to open a spot in Norfolk that's full of smiles with every order.

"To me, it's like a box of happiness," added Moore.

That box is full of unique flavors. Moore said her favorite is Rose Water, and, yes, it is delicious. Macarons aren't all they serve, cookies, vegan cookies, brownies, and so much more. The end goal is to give everyone a sweet experience. That's why Moore said she chose the name "Hummingbird."

"They draw the sweet out. That's what I want Hummingbird to be. I want this space to draw the sweet out of life, and we share that with other people," she added.

Moore said she sees customers from all over, many of them coming from local hospitals. She added that she feels a special connection to parents who come in from CHKD, and there's a big reason for that.

"CHKD has been a big part of our lives. My son has sickle cell anemia. I knew that there would be a time in his life where he may not be able to work," said Moore.

So, she not only created this business as her passion but as a passion for her children. Hoping that if they couldn't work anywhere else, they'd always have Hummingbird.

"This is lofty, right? Because they're going to be like 'Mom, I don't want to work there. I've tasted everything there is to taste,'" laughed Moore.

Business is her love, but she does all of this to spread joy and happiness.

"It's about the things, not just the things that taste sweet but the things that make life sweet," added Moore.