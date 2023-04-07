WATCH the 4th of July Fireworks Shows in both Norfolk and Virginia Beach

NORFOLK, Va. — On July 4th, people headed to Downtown Norfolk's Town Point Park for the 40th Annual Great American Picnic & Firework Show . Starting at 5 p.m., there wase a barbecue and music by the U.S. Navy Rock Band and the U.S. Fleet Forces Band. The waterfront firework display started at 9:30 p.m. 13News Now's Dan Kennedy was the emcee!



The 'Red, White, and Boom' Fireworks Show also started at 9:30 p.m. at 24th Street and the Boardwalk. Several live performances on Oceanfront park stages preceded the fireworks show and entertained thousands of visitors and residents of Virginia Beach with a “star-spangled” salute to this great country of ours. Scheduled live entertainment offered something for everyone.