50th annual Seawall Art Show returns to Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — If you're an artist or even a fan of art, there's an art show happening this weekend in Portsmouth that you won't want to miss!

The 50th annual Seawall Art Show is returning to Olde Towne on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28. The art show will be on High Street between Crawford and Court streets from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

The art show is a juried competition that draws a diverse group of artists. This year, the art show will feature work by more than 85 artists.

Fine art and crafts will be featured including artwork in photography, wood, sculpture, jewelry, clay, oil, acrylic, digital art, glass, watercolor, drawing, gourds, fiber, and mixed media.

There will also be a student show and sale.

Admission is free, and the art show will be held rain or shine. There is plenty of free parking on the street outside of the show area as well as public parking garages.