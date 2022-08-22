Virginia All Star Band performs on 'Good Morning America,' gets special surprise at the end

During the segment, it was announced that the Guitar Center Music Foundation would give free music lessons and woodwind instruments to the group.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia-based band that aims to keep kids away from gun violence performed on ABC's "Good Morning America" Monday.

The Virginia All Star Band is part of the Virginia Music Corporation, an organization that educates, supports, and promotes students and fine arts programs across the state, according to its website.

The band performed for the ABC show from Norfolk State University.

The "Good Morning America" segment mentioned that the group uses instruments as a means to elevate the education of the young people involved.

One of the members of the group said that music actually helped him get to college. He mentioned that band scholarships are very helpful.

Another group member said the organization helped make him a better person.

"They're not just mentoring music -- they're mentoring people."

The groups founder, Norman Cottrell, said he makes a point to be there for the kids.

"When it comes to taking care of them, that's my number one priority," Cottrell said on GMA. "They can call me at any minute. I'll be there."

Cottrell said he was a troublesome kid who was always in trouble until he found the saxophone in middle school.

"Music saved me," he said. "Helped me get out of trouble."

The group buys old and broken instruments and fixes them up. It also gives donation money to members so they can pay for gas to get to practice.

To show appreciation for the Virginia All Star Band, Portsmouth native and Grammy winner Missy Elliott called in to speak to the group.

"Thank you for all that you do for the great state of Virginia, we surely appreciate you, and continue to inspire because you're inspiring so many people and helping so many people," Elliott said.

We were happy to play the host for this segment letting GMA use our Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall Arena. We're also proud of our Spartan Legion members who also serve in the Virginia All-Star Band! https://t.co/Zqj2Y9Kc4l — Norfolk State University (@Norfolkstate) August 22, 2022

