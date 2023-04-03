Chad Hugo to throw first pitch at Norfolk Tides game and 'Filipino American Heritage Day' this Saturday

The first pitch will be thrown out by Grammy-Award Winning, Multi-Platinum Record Producer and Songwriting Hall of Fame Inductee Chad Hugo.

NORFOLK, Va. — Baseball season is almost in full swing, and the Norfolk Tides want to utilize their platform to honor the Filipino community here in Hampton Roads.

April 8 is their 2nd Annual Filipino American Heritage Day, which will have events that showcase the talent and culture of the Filipino community locally before the Tides play ball against the Gwinnett Stripers at 6:30 p.m.

According to the baseball team, Hampton Roads has the largest Filipino population in the U.S. east of the Mississippi River.

There will be live music and hit spins from DJ marsfromva, food vendors and more, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor Park.

Then, the first pitch will be thrown out by Grammy-Award Winning, Multi-Platinum Record Producer and Songwriting Hall of Fame Inductee Chad Hugo.

Hugo is originally from Portsmouth and was part of the music production duo the Neptunes with close friend Pharrell Williams, a Virginia Beach native. They were both members of the band N.E.R.D., alongside Shay Haley.