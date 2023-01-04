Pharrell's YELLOW creates limited-edition ice cream cone ahead of Something in the Water

YELLOW unveiled a limited-edition ice cream cone ahead of the festival. And if you buy a cone, you have a chance to win tickets.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The days are counting down to the Something in the Water music festival and community events have already started at the Oceanfront.

On Saturday, Pharrell Williams’ nonprofit YELLOW unveiled a limited-edition ice cream cone ahead of the big weekend. The cone is lilac with yellow sprinkles for the nonprofit's signature colors.

YELLOW is a Hampton Roads-based nonprofit that focuses on giving children a better future through education.

Stephanie Walters, the director of engagement and communication for YELLOW, said a portion of every cone bought will go back to the nonprofit.

“The whole mission of this is number one to get people excited about Something in the Water," Walters said. "And then just to, you know, bring money back to YELLOW to support our education initiatives, our school, and our community programming.”

And if you buy a cone, you have a chance to win tickets to the festival.

"If I won the sweepstakes, I would be genuinely so excited," said Virginia Beach native Nylah, who attended YELLOW's event Saturday.

Walters said all you have to do is follow YELLOW on Instagram and tag them in a picture with the limited edition cone to be entered into the raffle.

You have until April 23 to enter, then on April 24, YELLOW will pick four winners. Three people will win general admission passes for the festival and one person will win a "YELLOWzone" VIP pass.

People who bought the cones Saturday said couldn’t be more excited for the festival to be back at the Oceanfront.

“The opportunity that Pharrell is giving Virginia Beach to really be on the map and to have an outlook to so many people that have come from Virginia. I’m beyond grateful because it’s really one of a kind," said Nylah.

"It definitely feels like a homecoming,” said Natalia Ramos, who will be performing at "Something Indie Water," a festival that will feature local artists the same weekend as "Something in the Water."

Kayla Monroe, who also attended Saturday's event, said she thinks this year's festival will be the biggest so far.

"Everyone's making a big deal out of supporting the local artists, not just the big names," Monroe said. "I think it's going to be way bigger than the first one -- even bigger than any of us really would've imagined."