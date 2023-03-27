Virginia Beach named in Travel + Leisure's list of top destinations to visit in May

The magazine recognized Virginia Beach for its pleasant May temperatures and the variety of festivals in the late spring.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A prominent travel magazine recently named Virginia Beach one of the top 12 destinations to visit in May in a list that covers places within the United States and around the world.

Travel + Leisure recognized Virginia Beach for its pleasant May temperatures and the variety of festivals in the late spring.

"Located along the Atlantic Ocean and Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach is just 20 minutes from Norfolk International Airport," wrote Travel + Leisure's Patricia Doherty. "May temperatures in the low 70s make it a pleasant time to stroll or bike along the three-mile oceanfront boardwalk."

Some of the events that Doherty highlighted include Pharrell Williams' Something in the Water music festival (April 28 to 30), the Atlantic Coast Kite Festival (May 6 to 7) and the Salute to Summer on Memorial Day weekend (May 26 to 28).

The list sought to highlight places that are optimal for shoulder season, right before the school year ends and people start traveling for the summer. The main factors were lower rates, mild weather and festivals.

Other destinations that made the list include North Carolina’s Coast, as well as: St. Lucia; Ibiza, Spain; Sydney, Australia; Memphis, Tennessee; and Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Virginia Beach's listing is the second time this year that Travel + Leisure highlighted a place in Hampton Roads.